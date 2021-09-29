Fosun International Ltd Purchases New Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,020 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $49.20 and a 12-month high of $85.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares cut Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.61.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

