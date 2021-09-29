Fosun International Ltd Reduces Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Fosun International Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,424,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,724,000 after acquiring an additional 25,303 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $2,365,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $371.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.86. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $214.20 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The business had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.71.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total transaction of $270,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,635.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,416. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

