Fosun International Ltd Sells 20,400 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fosun International Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $306.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.41 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. Danaher’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

