Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.68

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.33 ($0.02). Fox Marble shares last traded at GBX 1.34 ($0.02), with a volume of 323,705 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £5.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.95.

About Fox Marble (LON:FOX)

Fox Marble Holdings PLC operates as a marble company focuses on the extraction and processing of dimensional stone from quarries in the Republic of North Macedonia and Kosovo. It operates four quarries, including CervenillÃ«, SyriganÃ«, and MalishevÃ« in Kosovo; and Prilep in Macedonia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

