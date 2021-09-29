Frax (FRAX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last week, Frax has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $350.45 million and approximately $9.62 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00065055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00104331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00137191 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,197.84 or 0.99835603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.91 or 0.06715920 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.62 or 0.00764115 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 349,686,350 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.