Frax (FRAX) Price Up 0.2% This Week

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Frax has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $350.45 million and approximately $9.62 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00065055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00104331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00137191 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,197.84 or 0.99835603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.91 or 0.06715920 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.62 or 0.00764115 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 349,686,350 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

