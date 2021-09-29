Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 99.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,394 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,349 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 62,759 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 7,172 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,412,297 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $89,521,000 after acquiring an additional 216,678 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,271,061 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $306,937,000 after acquiring an additional 245,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.13. 518,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,727,830. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

