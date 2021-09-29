Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 968,046 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,433 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $35,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Shares of FCX opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.84. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.