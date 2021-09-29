Freshii (TSE:FRII) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.12 and last traded at C$2.09. Approximately 14,497 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 34,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.

Separately, Cormark increased their target price on Freshii from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58. The firm has a market cap of C$66.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80.

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of April 14, 2021, the company operated 411 restaurants in 15 countries worldwide.

