FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Trading Up 4.4%

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY)’s share price traded up 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.29. 7,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 889,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FREY shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of -0.02.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FREYR Battery SA will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FREYR Battery Company Profile (NYSE:FREY)

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

