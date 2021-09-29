Frontier Communications Parent Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 7,029 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,180% compared to the typical daily volume of 549 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $929,415,000. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $550,502,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $299,835,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,934,000. Finally, Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FYBR. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

NASDAQ:FYBR traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.77. 757,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,812. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

