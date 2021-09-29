Frontier Communications Parent Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 7,029 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,180% compared to the typical daily volume of 549 call options.
In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $929,415,000. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $550,502,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $299,835,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,934,000. Finally, Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:FYBR traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.77. 757,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,812. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01.
Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.
See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.