FUD.finance Achieves Market Cap of $307,857.04 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One FUD.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.49 or 0.00032755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FUD.finance has a total market capitalization of $307,857.04 and $2,078.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FUD.finance has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00054354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00119523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011669 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.69 or 0.00169272 BTC.

About FUD.finance

FUD.finance is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,047 coins and its circulating supply is 22,828 coins. FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

