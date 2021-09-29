FujiCoin Trading 5% Lower This Week (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. FujiCoin has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $1.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FujiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FujiCoin has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,420.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,843.73 or 0.06865562 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.32 or 0.00348427 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.80 or 0.01160787 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00109586 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.56 or 0.00561470 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.05 or 0.00521599 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.42 or 0.00305223 BTC.

About FujiCoin

FujiCoin (FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,728,292,740 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on June 28, FujiCoin is a fully decentralized global payment network. It is a blockchain-based platform, where the users are able to make P2P transactions with FJC tokens on a global scale, in 60 seconds. The FJC token is a Pow (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt-N-Fixed algorithm. It is the token supported by the platform for the users' transactions and will be spendable on the marketplace under development by FujiCoin. “

FujiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

