Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 726 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Full Sail Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.73. 171,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,085,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $431.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.