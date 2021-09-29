FUNToken (FUN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $18.40 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $194.80 million and $18.40 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FUNToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00054711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00120211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00167854 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,994,873,521 coins and its circulating supply is 10,894,873,521 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.