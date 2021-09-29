GameCredits Market Capitalization Hits $17.37 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. GameCredits has a total market cap of $17.37 million and approximately $37,185.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.69 or 0.00345954 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000645 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000107 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,967,796 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.