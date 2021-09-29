GAMEE (GMEE) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $7.79 million and $590,052.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GAMEE has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00066204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00107247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00136447 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,428.50 or 0.99756149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,820.78 or 0.06792180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.06 or 0.00785120 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,370,273 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

