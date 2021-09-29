Gameswap (GSWAP) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.98 Million

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $8.98 million and approximately $99,252.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gameswap has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00055357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00119525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00166215 BTC.

Gameswap is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

