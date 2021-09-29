Gas (GAS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10.72 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.55 or 0.00018077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $76.43 million and approximately $10.72 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gas has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00066027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00107065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00137274 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,643.48 or 0.99761676 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,850.79 or 0.06829398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $328.71 or 0.00787451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

