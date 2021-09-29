GateToken Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.14 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last week, GateToken has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market cap of $290.01 million and $8.14 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.81 or 0.00009264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00054354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00119523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011669 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.69 or 0.00169272 BTC.

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken (GT) is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,039,393 coins. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling GateToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

