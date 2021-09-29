Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s share price dropped 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.18. Approximately 19,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 744,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

GATO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10.

In other news, major shareholder Electrum Silver Us Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $35,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GATO. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

