GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €48.00 ($56.47) price target by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €37.31 ($43.90).

Shares of ETR G1A traded down €0.80 ($0.94) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €38.35 ($45.12). 386,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a twelve month high of €41.31 ($48.60). The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion and a PE ratio of 44.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €38.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.19.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

