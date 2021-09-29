GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €48.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €48.00 ($56.47) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.31 ($43.90).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:G1A opened at €38.35 ($45.12) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion and a PE ratio of 44.54. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a fifty-two week high of €41.31 ($48.60). The company has a fifty day moving average of €38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.19.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.