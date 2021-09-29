GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €30.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €30.00 ($35.29) target price from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 21.77% from the stock’s current price.

G1A has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.31 ($43.90).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €38.35 ($45.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion and a PE ratio of 44.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €38.49 and a 200 day moving average of €36.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 12 month high of €41.31 ($48.60).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

