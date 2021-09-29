Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $149.75 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $149.75 million and approximately $9.25 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00055524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00120171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00176971 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 150,619,831 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

