Genaro Network Reaches Market Cap of $3.11 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Genaro Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded down 41.5% against the U.S. dollar. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $4.56 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00054764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00120078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00167734 BTC.

Genaro Network Coin Profile

GNX is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

