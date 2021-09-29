Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Trading Down 5.7%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $400.75 and last traded at $401.04. Approximately 9,806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 805,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $425.34.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.93.

Get Generac alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Generac by 7.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth $356,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Generac by 374.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Generac by 3.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.