General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to post earnings per share of $1.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.01. General Mills posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.57.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.77. 4,524,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,144,347. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.46. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. General Mills has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $64.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

