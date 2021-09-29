Genesis Vision (GVT) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.98 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.71 or 0.00006534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $11.98 million and $192,881.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00054711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00120211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00167854 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

