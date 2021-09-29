Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.92

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and traded as high as $2.06. Genocea Biosciences shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 130,961 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $106.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNCA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genocea Biosciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Genocea Biosciences by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 99,895 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genocea Biosciences by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

About Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

