George Kaiser Family Foundation Has $2.61 Million Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. The Descartes Systems Group comprises about 0.4% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,239,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,935,000 after acquiring an additional 215,779 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,772,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,423,000 after purchasing an additional 54,260 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,673,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,960,000 after acquiring an additional 158,397 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,598,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,543,000 after purchasing an additional 34,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 977,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,578,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

DSGX stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,711. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.49. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $87.46.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.