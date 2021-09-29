George Weston (TSE:WN) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of George Weston (TSE:WN) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$165.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cfra set a C$135.00 price objective on shares of George Weston in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$141.71.

Shares of WN traded up C$7.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$136.22. 168,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,346. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$91.95 and a 52 week high of C$138.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$132.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$120.87. The firm has a market cap of C$20.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78. The firm had revenue of C$12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.30 billion. Analysts forecast that George Weston will post 8.6800003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 33,079 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.00, for a total transaction of C$4,366,298.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,175,694.17. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,500 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.44, for a total value of C$198,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,191,960. Insiders have sold 39,141 shares of company stock valued at $5,188,812 over the last 90 days.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

