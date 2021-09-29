GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

GFL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.23.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $37.50. 44,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,664. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $38.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average of $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $1,467,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 166,949 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,804,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 87,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 26,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 28,652.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 101,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

