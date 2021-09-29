GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at National Bank Financial

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s current price.

GFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

TSE:GFL traded up C$0.44 on Wednesday, reaching C$47.60. The stock had a trading volume of 237,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,346. The firm has a market cap of C$15.69 billion and a PE ratio of -20.35. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of C$25.38 and a 1-year high of C$48.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.47.

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.