Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.46

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2021

Shares of Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as high as C$0.47. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 18,288 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.40 million and a P/E ratio of 12.37.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Media Company Profile (TSE:GVC)

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

