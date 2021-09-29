Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.46

Shares of Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as high as C$0.47. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 18,288 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.40 million and a P/E ratio of 12.37.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

