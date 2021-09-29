GMS (NYSE:GMS) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $47.67, but opened at $46.56. GMS shares last traded at $46.56, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $294,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,015,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 240,729 shares of company stock worth $11,501,175. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in GMS by 275.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in GMS during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in GMS by 142.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in GMS by 1,411.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GMS during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

