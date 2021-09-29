Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.46. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 350,960 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on AUMN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Friday, September 17th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Golden Minerals from $1.07 to $1.03 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $71.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 96.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 346,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 446.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 128,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38,753 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 20.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares during the period. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

