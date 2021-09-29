Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.46. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 350,960 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have commented on AUMN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Friday, September 17th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Golden Minerals from $1.07 to $1.03 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $71.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.33.
Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)
Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.
Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.