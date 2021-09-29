Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,433 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after acquiring an additional 203,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $399.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.39.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded up $7.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $454.72. The stock had a trading volume of 46,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,738. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $470.49. The firm has a market cap of $201.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

