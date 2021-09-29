Golden State Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,873. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.14 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

