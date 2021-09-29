Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 220 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.4% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after buying an additional 199,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after buying an additional 142,586 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,694,989,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,590,818 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,912,829,000 after buying an additional 138,185 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,694,816,000 after buying an additional 90,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,146.65.

AMZN stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,318.74. The company had a trading volume of 79,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,639. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,410.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,359.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

