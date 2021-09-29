Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 901 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,681 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.79.

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $401.15. The stock had a trading volume of 57,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,786. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $415.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $299.60 and a one year high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

