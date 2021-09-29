GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CFO Karsten Voermann Sells 7,500 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CFO Karsten Voermann sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $302,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Karsten Voermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $409,375.00.

NASDAQ:GDRX traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.89. 2,073,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,709. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.47. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. On average, analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in GoodRx by 7.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 452,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 30,256 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 185.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 48,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 14.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,397,000 after buying an additional 504,944 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter worth about $1,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDRX. SVB Leerink began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Sunday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays raised GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

