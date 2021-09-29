GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Major Shareholder Sells $12,511,842.24 in Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 291,244 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $12,511,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Idea Men, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, Idea Men, Llc sold 266,726 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $10,775,730.40.

On Thursday, July 8th, Idea Men, Llc sold 70,201 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $2,318,037.02.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Idea Men, Llc sold 398,515 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $13,059,336.55.

On Friday, July 2nd, Idea Men, Llc sold 135,732 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $4,620,317.28.

Shares of GoodRx stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.89. 2,073,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,709. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.43. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $59.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,800 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,657,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,560,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,931,000 after acquiring an additional 855,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

