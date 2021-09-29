Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOSS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 13.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 226,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

