GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.89

GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.89 and traded as high as $20.75. GP Strategies shares last traded at $20.66, with a volume of 146,922 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPX. TheStreet downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barrington Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $20.85 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GP Strategies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $362.60 million, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $128.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the first quarter valued at $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 75.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 11.2% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 444,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after buying an additional 44,667 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 1,031.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the period. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GP Strategies Company Profile (NYSE:GPX)

GP Strategies Corp. provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following Geographic Segments: North America, EMEA and Emerging Markets (Latin America and Asia Pacific countries). It provides Workforce Transformation Services into three primary solution sets: Organizational Performance Solutions (OPS), Technical Performance Solutions (TPS) and Automotive Performance Solutions (APS).

