Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.30

Shares of Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GROUF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grafton Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.