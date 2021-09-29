Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €24.73 ($29.09).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GYC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.80 ($30.35) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Grand City Properties stock opened at €21.80 ($25.65) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €22.88 and its 200 day moving average is €22.63. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a twelve month high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

