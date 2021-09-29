Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GRT.UN. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$92.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$99.11.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE:GRT.UN traded up C$0.59 on Wednesday, hitting C$90.10. 88,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,091. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$71.66 and a 52 week high of C$94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$89.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$83.71. The company has a market cap of C$5.92 billion and a PE ratio of 7.22.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.