Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 35,800 Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,900 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Great Western Bancorp worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of GWB stock opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.84.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

