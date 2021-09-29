Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 3,900 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.31% of Veritiv worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Veritiv during the first quarter valued at $360,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veritiv in the first quarter worth $279,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Veritiv by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Veritiv by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTV opened at $90.24 on Wednesday. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $98.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 2.27.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRTV. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

